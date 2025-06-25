Live review: Bludfest 2025 - Doncaster's own rock icon Yungblud bleeds brillance

They came from far and wide – and once again, Doncaster rocker Yungblud delivered the goods at his very own festival.

From the likes of a surprise appearance bt the legendary Billy Idol and a career-defining performance from Yungblud himself, Bludfest delivered a memorable night of eclectic punk angst for the ages.

The city’s fiery homegrown talent – real name Dominic Harrison – was back again with his boldly stated passion project in the form of the ever-expanding festival which came to Milton Keynes for a second year.

Yungblud teamed up with Billy Idol for a riotous performance of White Wedding to create an iconic Bludfest moment.

Parallel to last year’s event, it was once again hosted in the borders of the modernistic urban jungle of MK, specifically rooted within the wide-open grassy plains of The National Bowl.

Dom has a select Northern charm that blooms attractively, as any undertaking the 27-year-old decides to collide headfirst with is undoubtedly fuelled with an unmatched burning dose of adrenaline.

Whether it was his newly released and well-received album “Idols” or the continuation of his one-day event to rival the crammed festival market, Dominic has always been idolised for his full commitment to his causes, and Bludfest certainly delivered once again because of it.

This year as the festival grows, it saw the additions of amusements, stages, and activities; this included the likes of Donny Fair, a skate park, the recreation of his favourite Camden Town pub The Hawley Arms, and most importantly, musically, a new stage for up-and-comers.

So, with a lineup loaded with talented rising artists such as the sweetly skilled Nieve Ella or the racing anthems of Masterpeace, this timely addition of the second stage really boosted that blazing festival feeling, while also permitting Yungblud to champion some fresh-faced artists to his loyal and diversely dedicated fanbase.

Other features on this second stage included the brilliance of rising starlet Rachel Chinouriri, who was poised to headline the stage, and headline she did, as she twirled around her stage hypnotically and sang her swirling intimate tunes to perfection.

Moving on up towards the heavy-hitting mainstage moments, this year’s additions ensured that the lineup was packed with heated momentum and an unrivalled level of star power.

As purpose-driven artists from varying backgrounds and genres delivered roaring performances to the Milton Keynes massive, this included the musical gifts of Denzel Curry, Blackbear, and Chase Atlantic.

Yet at the end of the day, it was of course going to be the well-anticipated Yungblud set that transformed the night into an unforgettable primitive memory for many.

Dominic launched into his strikingly curated set with the theatrically charged, nine-minute opener Hello Heaven Hello, featuring a well-earned build-up and performative delivery to rival the very best performers.

The Donny lad made sure to drink up every unmissable second, as a raging cloud of confetti engulfed him on the immediate release of the emphatic chorus to his experimental yet beautifully boasted ballad.

As the startling setlist journeyed through Yungblud’s varied career of hits, it showed an articulated artist understanding his rise to the top, as heart-on-sleeve anthems like Lovesick Lullaby to cathartic scream-alongs with The Funeral and the sleazy punk track Fleabag showcased the Northerner’s confidence in his distinct catalogue of tracks.

The talent of Yungblud was never in doubt, and neither was his projection of important messages.

The forward-thinking singer, who is unprecedentedly down-to-earth, made time for an emotional yet poignant callout for the War Child charity in an effort to dedicate his stage and voice to the importance of the harrowing events taking place in the world.

The message was a clear, noble, and emotional sentiment from the candid performer, ensuring that he used his voice in a time of distressing days for the globe.

Advancing on into the midway point of his impressive showcase, Dominic brought out the legendary frontman of Generation X and iconic solo star Billy Idol.

His surprise duet with Idol, performing the classic White Wedding, brought multi-generational punk energy to the forefront, all the while cementing an iconic moment for the festival.

Dominic then closed with the bittersweet intensity of his finale with the irrepressible Zombie.

This saw an emotional closing of fireworks and storming vocals, as the Doncaster rocker and his band braved the boiling heat to perform a stimulating set that will categorically leave the taste of fans wanting more for next year’s event.

Bludfest 2025 wasn’t just a music festival – it was a movement.

Yungblud's ardent vision of a youth-led, affordable, genre-fluid gathering took firmer root this year, as the festival evolved with higher production value but without sacrificing its heart or core merits.

Between the vivid blaze that was the headline set, a deeply curated lineup of talented musicians, and a sense of punk belonging that felt truly authentic rather than manufactured, Bludfest is rapidly becoming one of the UK’s most unique and meaningful music festivals around.