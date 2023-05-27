These rare sounds will be aired at a brass and voices concert in The Post Mill Centre, off Market Street, South Normanton, on June 3, 2023.

Alfreton Male Voice Choir and guests Shirland Brass Band are teaming up for the Heartbeat fundraiser, in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick Mullarkey, choir chairman, said: “Heartbeat promises to be an exciting evening. The choir will board the Chattanooga Choo Choo to meet Sweet Caroline before Workin’ down the coalmine; while the band bave their Finest Hour at at Seaside Rendezvous in Paddy’s Wake.”

Alfreton Male Voice Choir members with its Sagalouts contingent in front of the microphones.

Most Popular

Alfreton MVC, formed in the early 20th Century, are well known for raising money for charities and are proud to have appeared twice in recent years at London's Royal Albert Hall. Shirland Band is a vibrant brass band, successfully sweeping the board recently in the Bold as Brass competition.

Alongside the choir and band will be Lisa Smith, a virtuoso pianist, performing Shostakovich while members of the choir’s slightly irreverent 'Sagalouts' are entertaining yet the antithesis of perceptions of a male voice choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mullarkey said, “The combination of music brass and voices will be great, add to that the Post Mill venue which is a modern community facility, all on one level, with comfortable seating, a lounge with bar, and good car parking. A cracking evening for all.”

Shirland Brass Band will be special guests at the concert in the Post Mill Centre, South Normanton, on June 3.