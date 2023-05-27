News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Lion roars for British Heart Foundation fundraising concert of brass and voices in Derbyshire

Lion roars, chimpanzee screeches and a train whistle will be among the unusual sounds in a charity concert near Sutton.
By Gay Bolton
Published 27th May 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read

These rare sounds will be aired at a brass and voices concert in The Post Mill Centre, off Market Street, South Normanton, on June 3, 2023.

Alfreton Male Voice Choir and guests Shirland Brass Band are teaming up for the Heartbeat fundraiser, in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mick Mullarkey, choir chairman, said: “Heartbeat promises to be an exciting evening. The choir will board the Chattanooga Choo Choo to meet Sweet Caroline before Workin’ down the coalmine; while the band bave their Finest Hour at at Seaside Rendezvous in Paddy’s Wake.”

Alfreton Male Voice Choir members with its Sagalouts contingent in front of the microphones.Alfreton Male Voice Choir members with its Sagalouts contingent in front of the microphones.
Alfreton Male Voice Choir members with its Sagalouts contingent in front of the microphones.
Most Popular

    Alfreton MVC, formed in the early 20th Century, are well known for raising money for charities and are proud to have appeared twice in recent years at London's Royal Albert Hall. Shirland Band is a vibrant brass band, successfully sweeping the board recently in the Bold as Brass competition.

    Alongside the choir and band will be Lisa Smith, a virtuoso pianist, performing Shostakovich while members of the choir’s slightly irreverent 'Sagalouts' are entertaining yet the antithesis of perceptions of a male voice choir.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Read More
    Mansfield thug stamped on victim’s head and blinded him in one eye during violen...

    Mr Mullarkey said, “The combination of music brass and voices will be great, add to that the Post Mill venue which is a modern community facility, all on one level, with comfortable seating, a lounge with bar, and good car parking. A cracking evening for all.”

    Shirland Brass Band will be special guests at the concert in the Post Mill Centre, South Normanton, on June 3.Shirland Brass Band will be special guests at the concert in the Post Mill Centre, South Normanton, on June 3.
    Shirland Brass Band will be special guests at the concert in the Post Mill Centre, South Normanton, on June 3.

    Tickets are £10 online from WeGotTickets – £1 booking fee applies – from choir members, or from the Palmer Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.

    Related topics:SuttonBritish Heart Foundation