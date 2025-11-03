Lily Allen to perform 'album of the year contender' in Nottingham
The LP, West End Girl, was released last month and has garnered a number of rave reviews. It examines in sometimes brutal detail the collapse of a relationship, set to catchy tunes and elaborate musical arrangements. The Sunday Times called it “fantastic,” the Independent hailed it as “her best album in 16 years” and the BBC described it as “one for the history books”. For Vogue, it showed “Lily at the very peak of her powers,” while the NME praised it as “a sleek, smart collection that sees Allen back at her very best” and Variety named it as “an album of the year contender”.
The show – Lily Allen Performs West End Girl – will see the singer/songwriter play her brand-new album in its entirety, in the order the songs appear on the record. Allen has chosen the theatre venues specially to showcase her new material.
Allen performs at the Royal Concert Hall on March 14. Visit www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk to book.