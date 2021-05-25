Levellers roll back the years to celebrate classic album at Rock City gigs
Levellers
Nottingham Rock City, December 17 and 18.
Levellers are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal platinum-selling album Levelling The Land with a 17-date UK tour playing the now classic album in full.They will also be playing other hits and songs from their Top 10 album Peace, which was released in August 2020.A number of the dates were postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic and extra shows have been announced in Newcastle, Plymouth, Manchester, London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.During the summer of 1991, Levelling The Land redefined the UK’s musical landscape. The album features hit singles One Way, 15 Years and Far From Home, plus The Game, Liberty Song, Sell Out, Another Man’s Cause, Riverflow, Boatman and the incendiary Battle Of The Beanfield.The second of the two dates at the Talbot Street venue was sold out at the time of going to press.