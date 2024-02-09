Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, February 28.

Come along to the venue later this month as a live band of six actor-musicians takes you on a journey through the best 80s blockbusters.

The 80s Movies Mixtape leads you through the iconic movies of the 80s, featuring the best songs from the decade's most beloved films.

From the upbeat, feelgood hits of The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller's Day Off to the emotional power ballads of Top Gun and Dirty Dancing, this is a show that has it all.

Show creator Dom Gee-Burch explained: “This truly independent theatre show showcasing West End singers and musicians promises you a night of nostalgia, paying tribute to the movies of the 80s and their electrifying soundtracks!

“Being a local lad from just across the border and born in King’s Mill Hospital, I can’t wait for my hometown audiences to see and enjoy the show.”

Details: For more, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk