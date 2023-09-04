News you can trust since 1952
Legend Sir Tom Jones brings his Ages And Stages tour to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sir Tom Jones
By Steve Eyley
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
The legendary Sir Tom Jones is back on the road later this year.

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, December 14.

International icon and living legend Tom Jones has announced his Ages & Stages UK arena tour for December this year, starting in Nottingham at the city centre venue.

Each show on the tour promises unforgettable performances and timeless hits from Tom’s huge career.

    Tom Jones is undoubtedly one of Britain’s all-time greatest vocal talents. With a career spanning more than 60 years, he has sold in excess of a staggering 100 million records, has amassed 36 Top 40 hits, been honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trust Award and been the recipient of multiple Grammy awards.

    Jones is widely considered one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time.

    From soul-stirring ballads to exhilarating anthems, the tour promises to showcase the full spectrum of Tom Jones’s career, brought to life by his distinctive voice and magnetic charisma.

    Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

