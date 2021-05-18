Legend Gary Numan to play in Nottingham and Sheffield on 2022 tour

Music legend Gary Numan will bring his tour to Sheffield and Nottingham in 2022 (Photo by Joeri Peeters)

Nottingham Rock City, May 16, 2022/Sheffield O2 Academy, May 20, 2022.

Music legend Gary Numan has confirmed details of his European tour in support of his new album Intruder, out on May 21.Since coming to prominence with era-defining hits such as Cars and Are ‘Friends’ Electric? (with Tubeway Army), Gary Numan has remained consistently creative and released a huge catalogue of work.His impact on electronic and alternative music has been hailed by pioneers such as Prince, David Bowie and Nine Inch Nails and remains impactful today, with Kanye West and Lady Gaga both crediting him as an influence.He was rewarded with the prestigious Inspiration Award at the Ivor Novellos in 2017 and shared his remarkable story with 2020’s candid autobiography ‘(R)evolution’.

Details: Tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 28. For more on how to get hold of them, go to www.gigsandtours.com/tour/gary-numan Photo credit: Joeri Peeters

