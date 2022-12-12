Sheffield Memorial Hall, November 5, 2023/Nottingham Theatre Royal, November 19.

Comedian, broadcaster and podcast host John Robins is embarking on his biggest live tour to date in 2023 with brand new show, Howl, coming to venues in Sheffield and Nottingham in November next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Robins is one of his generation’s most critically acclaimed stand-ups. He followed winning the Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly The Perrier Award) in 2017 with two sold out national tours: The Darkness of Robins and Hot Shame.

See John Robins perform his new live stand-up show Howl at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield in 2023.

Most Popular

John is also a recipient of the Gold Aria Award for his BBC Radio 5 Live radio show with Elis James. John presents the YouTube channel Bad Golf with fellow comic Alex Horne, co-hosts podcasts such as How Do You Cope and The Moon Under Water, and has appeared on TV shows including Live at the Apollo, Celebrity Mastermind, Live from the BBC, Mock the Week, and more.

He says of his new live show: “If you've seen me before you know the drill, if you haven't, hold on to your butts."This show isn't about mental health, this show IS mental health. In all it's rage, joy, tears, anxiety and humour. Isn't that what comedy is?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details: For more on the gigs, go to www.johnrobins.comPhoto credit: Rachel King