Laughter is the best medicine in Underwood as theatre group prescribes some funny stuff

Set in the A&E department of an NHS hospital this brand new comedy promises to deliver a dose of laughter.

A Saturday night shift takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious woman enters the waiting room and disrupts the routine.

Dr Green is suspicious of the new nurse on the ward, David, as a complaint finds its way into his pigeon hole.

Elemental Theatre is presenting the comedy Waiting Room in Underwood next month. Photo: Submitted

The receptionist, Rachel, looks on as the chaos ensues, unaware that the night’s events will ultimately unsettle her just as much.

As the medical trio try to fight their way through the night, they are constantly interrupted by a sea of whimsical and extraordinary patients visiting A&E with the most petty ailments.

By the time the shift is over they have dealt with inky infections, unpredicted pregnancy and hostile hen parties.

The show’s blend of humour and heart ensure that it appeals to a diverse range of theatre-goers.

Sections of the show were developed verbatim through interviews and discussions with junior doctors and paramedic staff, which helps to see deeper into the day-to-day lives of our NHS key workers and the often difficult patients they encounter.

If laughter is the best medicine then Waiting Room is the perfect prescription.

Starring Thomas Levi (David), Rebecca Morris (Rachel) and Chris Stevenson (Dr Green) Waiting Room is an injection of much needed light entertainment.