Laughs galore with Scott Bennett and co at Nottingham's Squire Performing Arts Centre

Stand-up ace Scott Bennett headlines an evening of comedy soon at Nottingham's Squire Performing Arts Centre.

Set in the heart of inner-city Nottingham, the venue is a versatile creative space for performing arts, creating a platform for all generations to explore the arts.

The venue is launching its programme of comedy with Scott Bennett and Friends, which gets under way at 8pm on Thursday, March 10.Nottingham-based Scott started in comedy in late 2009.His last two shows – Leap Year and Relax – were nominated for ‘Best Show’ at the Leicester Comedy Festival. Scott has appeared on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, The Now Show, The Likely Dads and Elephant in the Room with Sarah Millican.This forthcoming show also stars Steve Royle, actor, comedian and juggler, and Matt Richardson, a multi-award winning stand-up who is one of the most exciting names on the circuit.

For more on what’s coming up at the venue over the next few months, you can see www.squirepac.co.uk.

