Laughs galore with rising stand-up star Jayde Adams at Nottingham Playhouse

Don't miss the rising comedy star Jayde Adams performing her latest live show at Nottingham Playhouse.

​Nottingham Playhouse, April 27.

One of the most acclaimed rising comedy performers of recent years is on her way to Nottingham Playhouse in late April to perform stand-up show Men, I Can Save You.

A multi award winning comedian and actress, Jayde Adams’s critically-acclaimed special was released on Amazon Prime to worldwide applause, was longlisted for an Emmy and has amassed more than 156 million online views since then.

Jayde starred in the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing as well as in Sophie Willan’s BAFTA winning TV series Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two), the upcoming Take That movie Greatest Days and also stars in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens (Amazon Prime).

She is the co-host of the BAFTA-nominated series Snackmasters and the Netflix smash hit, Crazy Delicious.The Bristolian performer started stand-up comedy in her late 20s after dancing for many years and her steady rise has seen her gain plenty of plaudits, not to mention a growing army of fans around the country.

Details: For information on tickets to see one of the hottest current properties on the UK stand-up comedy scene, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk