News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
10 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
14 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
15 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
16 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
17 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Laughs galore with rising stand-up star Jayde Adams at Nottingham Playhouse

Men, I Can Save You: Jayde Adams

By Steve Eyley
Published 18th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT- 1 min read
Don't miss the rising comedy star Jayde Adams performing her latest live show at Nottingham Playhouse.
Don't miss the rising comedy star Jayde Adams performing her latest live show at Nottingham Playhouse.
Don't miss the rising comedy star Jayde Adams performing her latest live show at Nottingham Playhouse.

​Nottingham Playhouse, April 27.

One of the most acclaimed rising comedy performers of recent years is on her way to Nottingham Playhouse in late April to perform stand-up show Men, I Can Save You.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A multi award winning comedian and actress, Jayde Adams’s critically-acclaimed special was released on Amazon Prime to worldwide applause, was longlisted for an Emmy and has amassed more than 156 million online views since then.

Most Popular

    Jayde starred in the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing as well as in Sophie Willan’s BAFTA winning TV series Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two), the upcoming Take That movie Greatest Days and also stars in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens (Amazon Prime).

    She is the co-host of the BAFTA-nominated series Snackmasters and the Netflix smash hit, Crazy Delicious.The Bristolian performer started stand-up comedy in her late 20s after dancing for many years and her steady rise has seen her gain plenty of plaudits, not to mention a growing army of fans around the country.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Details: For information on tickets to see one of the hottest current properties on the UK stand-up comedy scene, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.