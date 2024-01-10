Laughs galore with Brian Butterfield at Nottingham Theatre Royal in June

Peter Serafinowicz is to bring his Brian Butterfield character to the area this year.

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, June 9.

Initially making his debut through a series of spoof advertisements on BBC Two’s cult classic, the Bafta- nominated The Peter Serafinowicz Show, Brian Butterfield charmed viewers with his flawed business idea, coupled with his eternal optimism.

His popularity has grown considerably since, with clips notching up millions of views online. Brian has also built up a considerable online fanbase via his highly-engaged Twitter/X, Facebook and Instagram accounts, delivering commentary on politics, business, sport, and The Apprentice.

September (and a bit of October) 2023 was an important month in the world of business, as Brian Butterfield made his live stage debut, imparting all his business knowledge from his decades spent within the business world working as everything from Lord Mayor’s croupier to circus horse dentist.

More than 10,000 people attended his sold-out wave of seminars from Exeter to Glasgow, keen to learn the secrets of success from one of the UK’s titans of business.Demand for the return of Brian and his tell-all business seminar has been phenomenal – so here he is.

Details: For more on this comic treat, go to www.trch.co.uk