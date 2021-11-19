Laughs galore when top stand-up stars come to our area

Comedian Al Murray is coming to the area next year with his latest live show.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall hosts a show by Al Murray The Pub Landlord called Gig For Victory on March 11.

As the dust settles and we emerge blinking into the dawn of a new year, the men and women of this great country will need answers.

Answers that they know they need, answers to questions they never knew existed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And when that moment comes, who better to show the way, to provide those answers, than the people’s man of the people, the Pub Landlord?

Steeped in the deep and ancient barroom wisdom of countless lock-ins, the Pub Landlord is there to show the way.

Wherever you are, he will – within sensible travel limits and theatre booking policy – come, offering people thirsty for common sense a full pint of the good stuff.

For news of tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk

Bill Bailey

On December 23, you can see comedian, musician and current reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey performing his live show En Route To Normal at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

How did we get here? How do we find our way through this? And exactly who are we again?In this new show, Bill ponders these and other questions that this moment in history has thrown up and tries to see a way through the weird unreality of our new world.

He recounts his own experiences of dealing with isolation, including his thoughts on the ‘sounds of lockdown’.

Through music, songs, and memories, Bill considers (among many other things) our changing priorities, the wonder of dogs, how little things can keep you on track and his new-found love of skydiving.The show is not just a funny, heartwarming mix of stories, music and history, but a personal mission to find our way through these strange da ys.

Ed Byrne (Photo by Idil Sukan)

Finally, Irish stand-up star Ed Byrne will bring his rescheduled If I’m Honest…. tour to Nottingham Playhouse on January 27.

Join Ed as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has ANY traits that are worth passing on to his children.

Ed Byrne presents his brand new masterclass in observational comedy, following in the footsteps of previous touring smash hits such as Spoiler Alert and Different Class.

A TV household name, in the past couple of years Ed has appeared on Live At The Apollo, The Pilgrimage, Top Gear, QI and has been one of the most frequent guests on Mock The Week.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.