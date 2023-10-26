News you can trust since 1952
Laughs galore when comic Miles Jupp hits the road with his new tour

Miles Jupp
By Steve Eyley
Published 27th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
See Miles Jupp in his new live show On I Bang.
See Miles Jupp in his new live show On I Bang.

​Nottingham Playhouse, January 26.

The actor and comedian is back on the road in early 2024 with latest live show On I Bang.

Since Miles’s last tour finished at The London Palladium in 2017, he’s been in The Full Monty on Disney Plus, The Durrells and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? on ITV, as well as a heap of episodes of Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and Have I Got News For You.

    He’s made an award-winning radio series and he’s published a novel. But for Covid, he would have played a lead at the RSC. Nevertheless he’s done a play in the West End and played the Emperor of Austria and Europe in a Ridley Scott film.

    Yet one sunny day in the middle of all this, he suddenly suffered a brain seizure. This led to the discovery of a tumour the size of a cherry tomato, and a rather pressing need to undergo major neurosurgery.

    Obviously, he doesn’t wish to make a big deal of it, but the experience has left him with a story to tell and a few things that he’d like to share with the room.

    So that’s exactly what he’s doing in On I Bang, a tale about surprise, fear, luck, love and qualified medical practitioners.

    Miles previous tours include the acclaimed Fibber In The Heat, Miles Jupp is The Chap You’re Thinking Of and Songs Of Freedom.

    For more on tickets, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

