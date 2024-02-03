Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Theatre Royal, Nottingham, February 15.

Sarah Keyworth, Bella Hull, Jarred Christmas, Fatiha El-Ghorri and Ben Roberts will be performing as part of a bumper bill of stand-up comedy at the city centre venue soon.

Underneath host Fatiha’s colourful hijab is a mind full of cutting observations and engaging witticism of the life and times of a British Muslim woman.

See stand-up ace Jarred Christmas at the Comedy Showcase on February 15.

Fatiha smashes the Muslim stereotypes and challenges people to think about what they think they know about Islam, Muslims, Muslim women especially.

Sarah Keyworth is an award-winning Nottingham-born stand-up comedian and writer. TV credits include Live at the Apollo , Mock the Week, House of Games, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Stand Up Sketch Show.

New Zealand sensation Jarred Christmas is one of the most innovative and exciting stand-ups on the UK circuit, famed for his quick-witted spontaneity, masterful skills of improvisation and energetic storytelling.Bella Hull is one of the UK’s most exciting young comedians while Ben Roberts will have the audience in the palm of his hand with his killer stand-up set.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk