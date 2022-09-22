Laughs galore at Cast Comedy Club with Steve Royle, Masai Graham and co

Cast, Doncaster, September 30, 7.45pm

Cast Comedy Club returns with another line-up of TV-endorsed stand-up talent.Headlining the night is Steve Royle, described as ‘a brilliant comedian' by Peter Kay.

Steve was Britain’s Got Talent runner up in 2020 and his further TV credits include Phoenix Nights, Sunday Night At The Palladium and Stand-up Britain.

Anyone who has ever witnessed one of his brilliantly unique performances will know to expect a performance packed with a potent mix of stand up, slapstick and hilarious juggling routines for all ages.

Opening the evening is Masai Graham, twice winner of the Funniest Joke of the Edinburgh Fringe Award (including this year) and former UK Pun Championship winner (under his pseudonym General Punochet).

There is a full supporting line-up of acts including the wry Laura Smith and compere is the award-winning Anthony J. Brown.

Details: For tickets, see castindoncaster.com