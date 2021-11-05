Laughs galore as Lost Voice Guy stars at latest Stand Up Mansfield event

Forest Town Arena, December 4.

Stand Up Mansfield returns with a star-studded Christmas special.MC Jonathan Mayor presents a double bill of brilliance with two of the best comedians from the UK comedy circuit.Add in plenty of festive frolics and that means one heck of a Christmas Cracker night out for you.Lost Voice Guy (aka Lee Ridley) has something to say and his comedy will leave you speechless.Lee won Britain’s Got Talent in 2018 and the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014.Lee’s other credits include America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Live At The Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance, and two series of Ability which he co-wrote. Kieran Ahern and Tom Dowling, aka Good Kids, have a brand of humour that is daft, weird and lairy. They have been taking the UK comedy scene by storm.

Lee Ridley, aka Lost Voice Guy

