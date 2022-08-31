Laughs aplenty with rising comic star Chris McCausland at Nottingham Playhouse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comic Chris McCausland is not to be missed in a forthcoming Nottingham visit.

Nottingham Playhouse, November 19

Rapidly rising comedy star Chris McCausland hits the road with his stand-up show Speaky Blinder - a show about life and family, with loads of other nonsense thrown in for good measure.

Does life ever become overwhelming? Do you bemoan the stresses and strains of parenthood, a busy career, the rat race or everyday existence?

Well, imagine having all that but being blind too. Chris McCausland is that man. But luckily for Chris, and for the fans who attend his shows, Chris has also been gifted with a superb sense of humour and an unbeatable wit.

This allows him not only to see the funny side in the life he leads, with all its difficulties, but also allows him to express this comedy on the stage. This stand-up show is a must-see!

Chris is in great demand and has become a regular face on our televisions, with multiple hit appearances across such flagship comedy programmes as Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The Last Leg and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He has appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, and his third, latest appearance was hosting.

Details: For more on this live performance, you can see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk