Best selling author Gill Sims brings her live show to Nottingham Playhouse in early June

She is embarking on a tour of the UK with a brand new show, concluding at Nottingham Playhouse on June 2.

Join Gill for a night of entertainment as she and Jo Middleton, author of Playgroups and Prosecco and creator of Slummy Single Mummy, take a hilarious look together at the changing face of motherhood, from toddlers to teenagers, relationships, the highs and lows of the school gate, unexpected bodily fluids and much more.

There will also be readings from Gill’s critically acclaimed books.

Gill’s first book Why Mummy Drinks was the bestselling hardback fiction debut of 2017, and was shortlisted for Debut Novel of the Year at the British Book Awards.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk