Last chance to win tickets for The Producers in our great competition
Fans of great musicals – and hilarious comedy – will be in seventh heaven when Mansfield-based Masque Productions hit the stage again at the town’s Palace Theatre soon.
Masque Productions are proud to present Mel Brooks’s The Producers at the Leeming Street-based theatre
from November 8 to 12 – and we have three pairs of tickets to be won in our latest fantastic competition.
Bialystock and Bloom! Those names should strike terror and hysteria in anyone familiar with Mel Brooks’s classic cult comedy film.Now a big Broadway musical, The Producers once again sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-
your-face and near-the-knuckle humour, winning a record 12 Tony Awards and wowing capacity crowds from far and wide, night after night.
The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby swindling their backers (all ‘little old ladies’) out of millions of dollars.
The antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they maneouvre their way fecklessly through finding a show, hiring the worst director, raising the money while trying to avoid going to prison for their misdeeds.
The Producers is a lesson in broad comic construction and at the core of this funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.
With a truly hysterical book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, The Producers skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an ‘equal opportunity offender!’
The show features a talented cast of performers and singers, combining to present this riotous music comedy.
Performances start at 7.30pm nightly with an additional Saturday matinee from 2.30pm.
Tickets are available from the box office on 01623 633133 or via www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk
However, to be in with a chance of winning one of three pairs of tickets in our competition, answer this question correctly: Name the American comic who wrote the music and lyrics for The Producers.
Email your answer, name, address and contact number to [email protected] before 9am on November 1.
Normal competition rules apply and can be found on our website.
The editor’s decision is final. The prize is supplied by the promoter.
To be eligible to win, you MUST indicate on your email that you are happy for us to share your details.
