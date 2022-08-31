Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See The Book Of Mormon at Nottingham Theatre Royal until September 10. (Photo credit: Paul Coltas)

The hit musical can be seen at the city centre venue until Saturday, September 10.

The Book of Mormon is the smash-hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez that has been seen by 17 million people so far around the world.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards.

For more on ticket availability for the performances, go to www.trch.co.uk