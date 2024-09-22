Alice Fearn and Ryan Kopel in rehearsals for Dear Evan Hansen. (Photo by Marc Brenner)

​Dear Evan Hansen

​Nottingham Playhouse until September 28.

This week represents your last chance to catch this new production of the multi award-winning Best Musical at the venue. Directed by Adam Penford, it has been produced by Nottingham Playhouse before going on a UK-wide tour.

Ryan Kopel plays the iconic role of Evan Hansen, alongside Lauren Conroy as Zoe Murphy and Alice Fearn as Evan’s mum, Heidi.

This is the first production of Dear Evan Hansen in the UK to perform the show with an ensemble. The ensemble are Nottingham-born Lara Beth-Sas, Will Forgrave, Daniel Forrester, Jessica Lim, Sonny Monaghan and Elise Zavou.

Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, Dear Evan Hansen has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman and La La Land) and a book by Steven Levenson.

Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in. But on his way to fitting in, he didn’t tell the whole truth. Now he must give up on a life he never dreamt he’d have. As events spiral, Evan faces a reckoning with himself.

Details: Go to www.nottinghamplayhouse for ticket availability.

