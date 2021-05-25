Lakeside Arts Nottingham to host high-flying family show Aidy The Awesome

A scene from the family-friendly show Aidy The Awesome (Photo credit: Pamela Raith Photography)

Aidy The Awesome has been commissioned by Leicester Curve and funded by Arts Council England.

Written, directed and produced by Hannah Stone and Ria Ashcroft for The Gramophones, the production starts its online tour at Lakeside Arts, Nottingham, on May 27 (schools only) plus May 29 and 30.

Aidy is a normal eight-year-old girl... or so she thinks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One day, she discovers a family secret that changes everything. Aidy and her granny embark on an adventure that turns their world upside down.

They even begin to question what normal is. After all, who wants to be normal when you can be super.

Aidy the Awesome is a stunning aerial theatre show for all the family to enjoy. Watch the performers literally fly, zoom and spin through the air.

Aimed at 3-8-year olds and their families, the show intends to highlight to young women that they too can be strong, resilient and empowered.

There will be family fun in the show Aidy The Awesome (Photo credit: Pamela Raith Photography)

Hannah Stone, director and creative producer of Aidy the Awesome, said: “We are really excited to reimagine Aidy the Awesome for film - we have lots of clever filming ideas to bring the show out of the screen.”

Hannah continued: “According to The Guardian, children’s media and books are packed with gender stereotypes: princesses waiting for Prince Charming, fairies dressed in pink, and heroic characters that are almost invariably male.

“So, we are keen to explore stories in which girls are protagonists in alternative feisty, funny and strong roles. We want to break down the princess archetype and offer young girls different role models to aspire to.”

Last year when the pandemic hit The Gramophones took their planned intergenerational, workshops with grandmothers and grandchildren (5-12-year olds) online helping them to connect while they couldn’t

physically be together.

The show has received funding from JN Derbyshire Trust, Soroptomist International, Déda, The Renewal Trust, Arts Depot, and has received huge support from Nottingham Lakeside Arts in the shape of rehearsal space within their theatre and a film production team including kit.

Performances are available to watch for 72 hours following the event start time. This recorded event includes closed captioning for d/Deaf and hard of hearing audiences and is also available with audio description.

Set up in 2009, The Gramophones are an established all-female company run by Hannah Stone and Ria Ashcroft. They create contemporary, playful, high-quality shows that put women and girls centre stage. They often use aerial, clowning, comedy and storytelling in their work.

For more on the production, and how you can watch it, go to lakesidearts.org.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had such a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.