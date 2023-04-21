Killer tunes all the way when The Class Of 55 hits stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, May 12.

Celebrating the pioneers of rock and roll, get ready for a riproaring journey down Memory Lane.

The producers of Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story are proud to present their brand new production - The Class of 55.

The show features the talents of Mike Byrne – direct from playing with rock and roll legend James Burton - and his smoking hot piano, performing the hits of rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis.

With special guest Spencer Jordan as Buddy Holly, the show will ripping its way through the great rock and roll songbook.

From the raw sound of the young man known as ‘The Killer’ to the more sophisticated songs of the 90s, this carousel of tunes from the past is sure to get you dancing in your seats.

If you like rock and roll, you are going to love The Class of 55, a show that comes complete with big screen projection and narration.

For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 463133.