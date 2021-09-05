Kids have plenty to look forward to with shows at city venues

Paw Patrol Live: Race To The Rescue

CBeebies’ legend Justin Fletcher hits the stage at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on February 19, when he gives two performances as part of Justin Live: The Big Tour.

Come and see CBeebies superstar and children’s favourite Justin Fletcher live on stage in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.

Justin Live is a show for all the family packed full of well-known songs, lots of dancing, hilarious comedy and plenty of slapstick fun.

Famous for his BAFTA Award winning appearances in hit programmes including Something Special, Justin’s House, Gigglebiz and Gigglequiz, Justin Fletcher is bringing his very own spectacular show to our theatre in 2022.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Meanwhile, have you been to see the extraordinary Titus: T. rex is King exhibition yet?

Showcasing the first real Tyrannosaurus rex to be displayed in England for over a century, it can be seen at Wollaton Hall in Nottingham until February.

Justin Live - The Big Tour

The Titus: T. rex is King exhibition first opened its doors to the public in July at Wollaton Hall .

Organisers have reported the exhibition to be a roaring success since the opening, with ticket sales for the rest of the year continuing to exceed all expectations.

Explore the world of this titanic predator and his story: you’ll see the skeleton of the T. rex himself, as well as digital and interactive virtual media displays that will immerse you in his extraordinary journey from discovery in the Montana Badlands in the USA, through the experience of excavation, curation, examination, rebuild and final reveal.

You will also be able to explore the legend of the T. rex, learn the truth behind the myths about this iconic dinosaur – and perhaps decide if in fact he was covered in scales, feathers or both.

An absolute must-see, this is an epic, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come face to face with a real T. rex up-close and personal in the UK.

For more on how to get hold of tickets, see https://wollatonhall.org.uk/

Finally, PAW Patrol Live: Race To The Rescue is coming to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham next year on August 17.

Based on the hit animated TV series on Nickelodeon produced by Spin Master, PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue brings everybody’s favourite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure.

For more on tickets, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

