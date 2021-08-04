Kids' favourites Sarah And Duck head for Mansfield Palace Theatre
Sarah & Duck
Mansfield Palace Theatre, August 15, 1.30pm and 4pm.
If you’re looking for something to do to entertain your little one during the summer holidays, then why not take a look at the enchanting world of CBeebies’ BAFTA Award-winning hit animated series Sarah & Duck, which comes to Mansfield for two performances.Told through a blend of inventive puppetry, charming storytelling and toe-tapping music, Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthday will take families on a magical theatrical adventure, featuring all the familiar voices from the CBeebies series.Sarah and Duck will be joined by all of their favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo and Umbrella, as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady.But when the wind blows away the big top , will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?
Photo credit: Pamela Raith