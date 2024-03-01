See Russell Kane in Sheffield and Nottingham when he performs his live show Hyperactive.

Sheffield City Hall, February 28, 2025/​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 15, 2025.

Comedian Russell Kane will be visiting the area twice in 2025 to perform his new stand-up show Hyperactive.

Whirlwind, FitBit-breaking comedian, presenter, actor and author Russell Kane is out on the road again, setting it on fire with his unique recipe of sharp wit and physical comedy.

In his new live show, Russell will be high-energy, high-octane, and hyper-active.

The multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, actor, author, and scriptwriter is a regular on Channel 4, BBC, and ITV with recent TV appearances including The Apprentice: You’re Fired, The One Show, Live at the Apollo, The Stand Up Sketch Show, Michael McIntryre’s Big Show, Antiques Road Trip, Stupid Man, Smart Phone, as well as regular appearances on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

His hugely popular BBC Radio 4/BBC Sounds podcast Evil Genius quickly became a flagship show, and was the best performing original podcast on the platform. It has been turned into a TV show by BBC Studios, appearing on Sky TV late last year.

Details: For more on tickets to see Russell Kane performing Hyperactive, check out either www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk