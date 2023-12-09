Julian Clary saddles up for comedy tour appearance at Nottingham Playhouse
Nottingham Playhouse, April 24.
Julian Clary is fixing to saddle up and head on out for a new 2024 UK tour, A Fistful of Clary.
The revered comic – who recently appeared as a contestant on Channel Four's Taskmaster and is currently headlining his eighth consecutive run in the London Palladium’s annual pantomime – will play 45 shows across the UK on the tour.
You’ve heard of The Man With No Name? Well, here’s The Man With No Shame….
“Yes, it has a Western theme,” Clary confirms, sipping Bourbon from a pint tankard. “It was only a matter of time before I eased myself into some chaps,” he adds, dabbing his temples with a damp flannel.
“A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do…” drawls Julian cryptically before becoming engrossed in his embroidery.
In a busy 2023 for the veteran comic, Julian recently played the role of Herod as part of this September’s launch of a UK tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical.Julian appeared across venues in Manchester, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Liverpool.
Details: For more on his Nottingham visit, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk
