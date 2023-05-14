News you can trust since 1952
Join star turn Jack Whitehall for Nottingham Motorpoint Arena performances

​Jack Whitehall

By Steve Eyley
Published 15th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, June 22 and July 5.

International comedy superstar Jack Whitehall is back with his highly anticipated new live show.

His Settle Down live tour will include two visits to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in the summer, to the delight of his many fans in the area.

    Following three complete sell-out arena tours Jack is eager to get back on the road doing what he does best - delighting audiences up and down the country.

    Jack explained: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.

    ”It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. “

    ”It’s about a foppish man-child’s crack handed attempt at adulting!”

    To check out ticket availability for the two performances, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

