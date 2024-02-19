News you can trust since 1952
Join comic star Ross Noble for his Jibber Jabber Jamboree

Stand-up favourite Ross Noble return to the area soon to perform his new live show Jibber Jabber Jamboree.
By Steve Eyley
Published 19th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
Ross Noble is to perform Jibber Jabber Jamboree

The Geordie comic can be seen at Sheffield City Hall on February 28 and Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on March 7.

The supreme master of stream-of-conscious freewheeling stand-up is back with his 21st tour. Audiences can expect an evening of gloriously nonsensical improvised comedy – which may or may not feature a theatrical tribute to Mr T...

On what audiences can expect from his new tour, Ross said: “It will be a playful experience for young and old. Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom.

    "Oh, hang on… magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight. I haven’t thought that through… That’s what people can expect. Razor sharp observations on things I haven’t thought through.”

    For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk

