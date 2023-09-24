Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Memorial Hall, November 5, 2023/Nottingham Theatre Royal, November 19.

Comedian, broadcaster and podcast host John Robins is embarking on his biggest live tour to date with new show, Howl, coming to venues in Sheffield and Nottingham in November.

John Robins is one of his generation’s most critically acclaimed stand-ups.

He followed winning the Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly The Perrier Award) in 2017 with two sold-out national tours: The Darkness of Robins and Hot Shame.

John is also a recipient of the Gold Aria Award for his BBC Radio 5 Live radio show with Elis James. John presents the YouTube channel Bad Golf with fellow comic Alex Horne, co-hosts podcasts such as How Do You Cope, and has appeared on TV shows including Live at the Apollo, Celebrity Mastermind, Live from the BBC, Mock the Week, and more.

He says of his new live show: “If you’ve seen me before you know the drill, if you haven’t hold on to your butts. This show isn’t about mental health, this show IS mental health. In all it’s rage, joy, tears, anxiety and humour. Isn’t that what comedy is?”

Details: Go to sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk for availability.