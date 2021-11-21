It's Totally Tina top tribute time at Retford Town Hall
Totally Tina
Retford Town Hall, December 10.
Come shake a tail feather with the award-winning Tina Turner tribute …. aka Justine Riddoch and her talented cast.When Tina Turner burst onto the scene, she won the hearts of music fans from the outset, creating a fearsome reputation for her live performances.Early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come.We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over propelled her to stadium concert stardom.Supported by her super-talented band and dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine’s got the looks, she’s got the moves, she’s got THE voice. Join an army of fans for a truly authentic musical spectacular!
Details: Check out http://totallytina.co.uk/Photo credit: Olibo Film and Photography