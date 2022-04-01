It's showtime for Sarah Patrick School Of Dance at Mansfield Palace Theatre

The talented members of the South Normanton-based school of dance are back for their latest show.The show this year will have a cast of just over 100, ranging from two-and-half years old right up to adults. There will be singing and dancing to all genres of music.Sarah Patrick explained: “We hold a show every year and this is our first one since 2019. We were only three weeks away from Showtime 2020 when the pandemic forced the closure of theatres and the first lockdown.“We are so excited to be back and can’t wait for everyone to see our talented cast shine.“We are raising money for John Eastwood Hospice in memory of Terry and Yvonne Green, who have always been a big part of Showtime and are missed so much. They are grandparents of Michaela, our head teacher.”