'It's all about groups of people having a laugh' - Oddsocks on bringing A Midsummer Night's Dream to Mansfield

The show features comedy galore

Much-loved theatre company Oddsocks bring their madcap magic to Titchfield Park in Mansfield this month with their production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

And as they prepared to come to town, creative producer Elli Mackenzie and artistic director Andy Barrow spoke about the play’s enduring appeal – and the joys of performing outdoors.

Can you tell us a bit about Oddsocks, Elli?

Elli: Oddsocks Productions is a family-run theatre company which specialise in Shakespeare for indoor and outdoor settings throughout the summer, and focusing on new writing for family audiences during the winter. We take pride in providing accessible and interactive theatre for audiences of all ages and backgrounds, whether they have any Shakespeare knowledge or not.

Why have you chosen to produce A Midsummer Night’s Dream this year?

Andy: It's ever popular, it's very silly.

Elli: And it remains very funny despite being written 430 years ago.

Which are your favourite characters to play in A Midsummer Night’s Dream?

Elli: I love playing Helena because she's so misunderstood and frustrated which provides such comic potential and is very relatable.

Andy: I like playing Demetrius too. Demetrius is very well loved, so I’m sure that's why I've got that part – isn't that right, Elli?

Technically the last time you did a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream was your live stream, stay-at-home Shakespeare during lockdown. Are there any tricks or techniques you used then that might help for this production, or will it be completely different?

Andy: It'll be very different. Working on a version for stage as opposed to video even though it was live, demands a completely different approach, and adding the fact that it is for open air performance as well as indoor makes it very unique.

Elli: The lockdown version, performed by four of us, family members, in our house was bonkers. I don’t know if there had been anything like it before or since. A real product of the time and special circumstances. Fun, but this summer it will be much more like it should be.

Is there a little-known fact or secret about Oddsocks that you think your audiences would like to know about?

Elli: Ooh! That there is absolutely no thinking behind why we call ourselves Oddsocks. People always ask me about the reason for the name and I feel the urge to make up an interesting story like: “Because we began as a clown company and when we were on our way to our first clown gig we didn't have any costumes so we stopped in to a charity shop and quickly bought odds and ends.”

What are you most looking forward to for the 2025 Summer tour?

Andy: Warm weather and fun times with the audience.

Elli: And good food.

Andy: And fun times with a great cast too.

Elli: You can have a laugh when the weather's wet as well - we have had some of our favourite times when people have got so wet that it's become ridiculous.

Andy: That's very true. Being on the road with a group of people that you have a laugh with and going to see groups of people who are coming with their groups of people who are having a laugh – it's all about groups of people having a laugh and we're just another group of people having a laugh.

The show, presented by Mansfield Palace Theatre, takes place on Sunday July 13, starting at 5pm.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.