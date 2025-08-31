‘It’ll be riotous chaos’: Steve Backshall on Nottingham show

'We wanted to do something that is completely mega and massive': Steve Backshall

As Steve Backshall prepares to bring his new arena show to Nottingham, the famed wildlife presenter and adventurer talks about bringing thrills and comedy alike to the stage

For most performers, preparing to go on tour might involve getting fit, learning lines, or practising some vocal exercises.

But wildlife presenter and adventurer Steve Backshall is going to much more extreme lengths than that to make sure his upcoming arena tour this autumn, Deadly Live!, is as exciting and visually spectacular as it can possibly be.

The tour, based on the hugely popular CBBC series, will see Steve tell the story of the world’s most formidable predators – from dinosaurs and sharks to birds of prey and big cats – with the help of huge screens, high-tech experiments and cutting-edge audio effects.

And to make sure audiences are thrilled by every second of the high-adrenaline show, Steve is planning to throw himself into the action too.

“If we’re going to arenas, there’s got to be a reason for doing it there and we’ve got to make use of the space,” he says. “So there’s going to be a giant screen filled with the most beautiful aesthetic wonders that our natural world has to offer, an amazing sound system so that you can hear and even feel the vibrations of the footsteps of a T-rex pounding over the ground, and life-sized animatronic dinosaurs striding about the stage.

“There's also going to be plenty of slapstick and circus skills and stunts and experiments.

“If I've got these dinosaurs striding about with their tails slashing around, I am probably going to be swept off the stage by that whip-like tail!

“I’m in the process of learning how to breathe fire, how to throw axes and daggers, how to use whips. It’ll be riotous chaos.”

So, forget the vocal warm-ups and learning lines – in fact, Steve has prepared an intense regime to get ready for the tour of his life.

“I've set up an axe-throwing alley in my back garden,” he says. “I practise every day because I've got to be good enough to do it on stage in front of 14,000 people and not make a complete fool of myself – or skewer one of the crew backstage!

“I’ve been practising fire-breathing and so far I’ve burnt all of the hairs off my forearm!

“There's going to be a bit of everything in there. It’ll be something between a crazy Christmas panto and a TED talk.”

Tickets for Steve’s previous Ocean Live tour sold out at some venues in less than 24 hours, and he realised there was a huge appetite for people wanting to learn about natural history while being entertained with an electrifying spectacular.

So he hit on the idea of taking Deadly on an arena tour for the first time ever: he’ll be travelling to arenas around the country during the October school half-term and staging most shows in the afternoon, which is great for families.

“We wanted to do something that is completely mega and massive,” he says. “It’s going to be intimidating, standing on stage at arenas where rock bands and pop stars have played, and talking about animals. I mean, it's flipping madness, but I can’t wait!”

The show will tell the story of our planet’s greatest predators, starting with the first light 600 million years ago, to the very first cephalopods and the early sharks to dinosaurs, the first reptiles and birds, through to the last Ice Age and culminating with the modern animals that are seen today.

As well as being a history of evolution, the show will include as much cutting-edge and up-to-date science as possible, with Steve potentially tweaking the script right up to the last minute to reflect new findings.

For example, he has added a section about a recent sighting off the coast of Monmouthshire in Wales where onlookers observed a phenomenon known as bioluminescence, where waters and any nearby wildlife – including, in this case, sharks – glow bright green.

“I’m writing a scientific paper about it at the moment,” he says. “And I’m really keen to include it because the footage is absolutely breathtaking. The opportunity to talk about that, to show it on the screen for the first time, is going to blow people away because it’s stunning.”

Steve is known and loved by all generations and he’s keen to make sure the arena tour appeals to all of his fans, regardless of age.

But that doesn’t mean dumbing down, he insists.

“We have everybody at our shows from three-year-olds up to professors of marine biology,” he says. “We’ll be making sure there’s something in there for everyone – there are intriguing, hardcore science jokes that only the adults will get, slapstick the kids will love, visual wonder for everybody – and science.

“The thing that takes some people by surprise is the level of science that kids are prepared to listen to and understand and be thrilled by. There’s more factual content in my kids’ programmes than there is in my so-called grown-up programmes, so we won’t be reducing that.”

Anybody who knows Steve’s work knows he has a limitless enthusiasm and energy – and as he talks about the Deadly Live! tour, he’s typically awe-struck and excited about the challenge ahead.

He says: “When I first toured Australia, I had nine shows at the Sydney Opera House, and I can remember walking up the steps of this iconic venue and calling my mum then crying like a baby when I went into the dressing room where The Rolling Stones and The Beatles had been.

“I had a sense of standing on the shoulders of giants and following in the footsteps of all these absolute icons. What an opportunity for someone like me who genuinely spends their days wading around in hippo poo, you know?

“It’s crazy but it’s fantastic that there are enough people out there who are interested in the natural world, that we could even consider doing this. I can’t wait!”

Steve Backshall comes to the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday October 25 at 2pm. Visit DeadlyLiveTour.com to book.