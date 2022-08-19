Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Check out a gig by Inglorious at Nottingham Rescue Rooms in late September

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, September 26.

Fresh from releasing their first live album MMXXI Live At Phoenix, Inglorious will be embarking on their Until We Die Tour, a full series of UK headline dates throughout September and October.

There will be support from A New Tomorrow.

Inglorious frontman Nathan James commented: “I am so excited to get back out on tour with the guys.

”Over the pandemic, we were not able to tour as much as we usually would, but we were able to release albums. So we did!

”We recorded the We Will Ride album, The Heroine all-female covers album and the first ever Inglorious live album and DVD. It's amazing now to be able to pick songs from all of those albums to make the ultimate inglorious set.”

Nathan added: “On this tour we will be bringing something totally different set wise and we're really looking forward to playing songs from across all of our albums. Inglorious has always been a strong live act and now more so than ever.”

Known for their intense and fiery live shows, Inglorious have gathered a wealth of tour experience under their belt, performing on the most prominent stages across the UK and Europe, including appearances at iconic festivals like: Download and Ramblin’ Man Fair Festival.

Details: For more on the gig, go to https://www.alttickets.com/inglorious-tickets