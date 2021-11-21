Immersive family fun with Glisten at Mansfield Museum
Mansfield Museum, December 18 to 20.
Daniel Naddafy brings Glisten, his interactive performance for babies aged 0-18 months and their grown-ups, to Mansfield Museum.Audiences are taken on a gentle and immersive journey exploring the world of reflective materials wrapped up in a soundscape of laid-back music.Watch as the empty space fills with colour, sounds and surprises, creating a sensory landscape ready to explore after the performance is over.Glisten is performed to a small audience, creating an intimate theatrical experience that has been co-created by theatre-maker Daniel Naddafy and visual artist Phoebe Stubbs.The performance lasts 20 minutes and is followed by an interactive free-play session where the babies can explore the tactile world of the show.Glisten is one of several productions that form part of Half Moon Presents, supporting theatre for young audiences.