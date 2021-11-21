Immersive family fun with Glisten at Mansfield Museum

Mansfield Museum, December 18 to 20.

Daniel Naddafy brings Glisten, his interactive performance for babies aged 0-18 months and their grown-ups, to Mansfield Museum.Audiences are taken on a gentle and immersive journey exploring the world of reflective materials wrapped up in a soundscape of laid-back music.Watch as the empty space fills with colour, sounds and surprises, creating a sensory landscape ready to explore after the performance is over.Glisten is performed to a small audience, creating an intimate theatrical experience that has been co-created by theatre-maker Daniel Naddafy and visual artist Phoebe Stubbs.The performance lasts 20 minutes and is followed by an interactive free-play session where the babies can explore the tactile world of the show.Glisten is one of several productions that form part of Half Moon Presents, supporting theatre for young audiences.

The immersive family show Glisten can be seen at Mansfield Museum

