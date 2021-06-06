Illusions galore when fans enjoy five of the best at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

See Illusion: Impossible at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in October

Get ready for a showcase featuring five of the most incredible Illusionists in the world including Britain's Got Talent runner up Jamie Raven, Britain's Got Talent 2020 Finalists James & Dylan Piper, award-winning magician Oliver Tabor, highly acclaimed magical duo The Glamourists and the world speed illusionist Kayden Black.

Collectively these performers have been seen by hundreds of thousands of people around the world and with more than 500 million YouTube views between them.

Illusion: Impossible features exclusive tricks never seen before.

Fans can enjoy a non-stop show packed with breathtaking magic and illusions, all building up to an explosive finale.

Ticket prices for the show start from £37.66. Check out www.motorpointarenanottingham.com for more.

