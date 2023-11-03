Ice and easy does it with Disney show at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena

Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder will be a treat for all the family at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

​Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, November 9 to 12.

100 Years of Wonder, a special anniversary edition of Disney On Ice, is set to wow families when it arrives in Nottingham with a show packed with favourite characters, much loved songs and world-class skating.

The skating spectacular features the stars of the singalong hit Encanto joining the UK show for the first time. In this adventure, Mickey Mouse is joined by his friends on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families will be encouraged to join in the action and help the gang as they venture through Disney stories throughout the decades, from The Sorcerer's Apprentice to more modern additions like Moana, Frozen, and Toy Story.

100 Years of Wonder will take families on a magical journey to the mountains of Colombia with the Madrigals family; join Moana and Maui to save the island of Motunui; go to infinity and beyond alongside Buzz Lightyear, Woody and the gang, and travel to the wintry world of Arendelle with Anna and Elsa during this magical ice show.

The audience will also experience incredible stunts and world-class skating from the stars.

Tickets: For more , see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com