Hot property Guz Khan to bring second leg of stand-up tour to Nottingham Playhouse

Guz Khan is to perform a tour date early next year at Nottingham Playhouse.

Nottingham Playhouse, January 25.

Coventry's finest is bringing his big-screen persona and BAFTA-nominated hilarity back on the road for 2024.

Guz Khan is the star and creator of award-winning series Man Like Mobeen, available to watch on Netflix and BBC iPlayer and has just released its fourth season.

Guz was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme and the show was nominated for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2021 Awards.

At the RTS Midlands Awards in 2020, he won Best Male Actor, Best Writer and Best Craft award, which he shared jointly with co-writer Andy Milligan. It also won Best Comedy Programme at the Broadcast Digital Awards 2020, amongst a host of other accolades.

Guz is a brilliant stand-up comedian who has hosted, and guest starred on Taskmaster and Live at The Apollo, as well as appearing on Would I Lie To You, QI and A League Of Their Own .

As an actor, Guz played the role of Rolph in the Netflix film Army of Thieves, a prequel spin-off to Zach Snyder’s highly anticipated film Army Of The Dead and he also appears as Howie in the Netflix ensemble comedy The Bubble with Karen Gillan.

Details: For more, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk