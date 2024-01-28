Nottingham Rough Trade, February 16.

Scotland’s all-conquering four-piece are back with new album Millennials, a sharp ten-track run of firecrackers, out on February 23 on the band’s newly set-up label Happy Artist Records - via The Orchard.

The Snuts are Jack Cochrane, Callum ‘29’ Wilson, Joe McGillveray and Jordan ’Joko’ Mackay.

The band sprung from the traps last May with the album’s opening track Gloria, which was soon followed by sun-drenched anthem Dreams, as well as an extensive global touring schedule.

From start to finish, top to bottom, Millennials is an album that has been made entirely to The Snuts’ script.

The result: a tight, taut, fat-free masterclass in songwriting and production, with ten tracks clocking in just shy of half-an-hour.

Details: For more, you can go to https://thesnuts.os.fan/