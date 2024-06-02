Hot properties Slow Pulp to visit Nottinghamshire venue on latest tour
Bodega Social Club, Nottingham, June 18.
The Wisconsin-bred, Chicago-based Slow Pulp will release their new album Yard in September and before then they will be visiting the area as part of their latest tour.
The band is made up of Emily Massey (vocals/guitar), Henry Stoehr (guitar/producer), Teddy Mathews (drums), and Alex Leeds (bass), who have an electric chemistry, one that allows them to nimbly reach new sonic heights across Yard.Building upon the sticky hooks and dreamy rock seen in their earlier music, Yard crafts together a bigger
sound. Through listless guitar, weepy americana, a raw-to-the-bone piano ballad, and belt-along worthy
pop-punk, they tackle themes of isolation and the process of learning to be comfortable with yourself, along with the importance of learning to trust, love, and lean on others.
Details: For more, see www.bodeganottingham.com
