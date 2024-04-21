Hot properties Slow Pulp to tour UK this summer ahead of new album's release
Bodega Social Club, Nottingham, June 18.
Wisconsin-bred, Chicago-based Slow Pulp have announced the details of Yard, their new album, which is out on September 29.
Before then they will be undertaking an extensive North American, European and UK tour, and the release of the new single/video, Slugs.
Slow Pulp is made up of Emily Massey (vocals/guitar), Henry Stoehr (guitar/producer), Teddy Mathews (drums), and Alex Leeds (bass), all of whom have an electric chemistry, one that allows them to nimbly reach new sonic heights across Yard.
Building upon the sticky hooks and dreamy rock seen in their earlier music, Yard crafts together a bigger sound.
Through listless guitar, weepy americana, a raw-to-the-bone piano ballad, and belt-along worthy pop-punk, they aim to tackle themes of isolation, in addition to the process of learning to be comfortable with yourself.
For more, go to www.bodeganottingham.com
