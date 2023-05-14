News you can trust since 1952
Hot properties Geese to play Nottingham date on highly anticipated UK tour

Geese

By Steve Eyley
Published 15th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Check out a gig by Geese at Nottingham Bodega in September.Check out a gig by Geese at Nottingham Bodega in September.
Check out a gig by Geese at Nottingham Bodega in September.

Nottingham Bodega, September 14.

The Brooklyn-based five-piece Geese have shared Mysterious Love, a new track and accompanying music video from their anticipated second album ‘3D Country,’ out on June 23.

The new music arrives as the band prepares for a stretch of UK shows this September including a visit to Nottinghamshire.

    In the summer of 2021, Geese emerged from out of nowhere, sparking a hype cycle unlike anything that had been seen for a young American rock band in recent memory.Suddenly a band that had previously planned to release some music, break up, and go away to college was touring the world.

    They made their TV debut on Stephen Colbert, were profiled by the NY Times, Rolling Stone called them "indie rock prodigies," and they toured with Jack White and Spoon.

    Details: To see what all the fuss is about, go to bodeganottingham.com.

