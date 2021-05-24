Hot properties Chubby And The Gang to play Nottingham and Sheffield on UK tour
Chubby And The Gang
Delicious Clam, Sheffield, November 19 and 20/Nottingham Bodega, December 6.
The fast-rising London punk five-piece will embark on a mammoth 40-date tour of the UK and Ireland later this year.The band’s highly anticipated second LP will be out later this year and the live dates will offer many a chance to finally see just why Chubby And The Gang have become one of the most exciting and talked-about punk bands in the world over the past year.Fronted by Charlie ‘Chubby’ Manning – a former cabbie who now also works as an electrician – Chubby And The Gang have been leading a pack of bands coming out of a new wave of British hardcore.Speed Kills was one of the critical surprises of the year, thanks to its unrelentingly fun concoction of hardcore, pub rock, doo wop, and blues.
Details: For more on the band, you can see chubbyandthegang.bandcamp.com