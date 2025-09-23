Hometown show for indie-country darlings Divorce

Divorce: 'A group of people who have found their own idiosyncratic rhythm'

One of the most critically revered bands to emerge from Nottingham in recent years will play a show in their home city in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Divorce, formed in 2021 by Tiger Cohen-Towell, Felix Mackenzie-Barrow, Adam Peter Smith, and Kasper Sandstrøm, emerged from the city’s DIY music scene with genre-defying singles. Their debut album Drive to Goldenhammer, released earlier this year, blends country, indie-rock, folk and chamber pop, showcasing a rich and emotionally open sound. Last year, they played an array of international festivals and tours with Bombay Bicycle Club, The Vaccines and Everything Everything.

The band have been championed by BBC Radio 6 Music, with magazines and websites lavishing them with praise. Uncut hailed “an album that feels comfortable and confident, and made by a group of people who have found their own idiosyncratic rhythm”, while Mojo said of them: “Some bands arrive as a work in progress. Others, such as Divorce, are fully formed from birth”.

Divorce play Rock City on Saturday November 13. Visit rock-city.co.uk to book.