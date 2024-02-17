Homecoming gig in Mansfield for talented comic Charlotte Cropper
Mansfield Museum, March 2.
The venue hosts a stand-up comedy gig about reinventing yourself – and hamsters – as part of its Women’s Season, to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Back in her home town to perform new show Good Girl Gone Rad, Charlotte Cropper was a buck-toothed good girl who didn’t know the meaning of “no” – a bully’s dream.
When her braces came off, she left her roots for the glittering surroundings of Salford and reinvented herself into a Good Girl Gone Bad. That plan did not end well.
Charlotte has since forged a successful career ‘up North’ that includes acting, producing and presenting, as well as her increasingly popular comedy routines.Charlotte explained: “I was born and raised in Mansfield, but in 2018 swapped sexy fox Robin Hood for less-sexy bees and moved to Manchester. It was in the back alleys of the Northern Quarter that I discovered the vibrant world of stand-up and became a total nerd for all things comedy.
“If you had to grow up a bit too fast, felt pressure to be well-behaved or still start to cry when someone tells you off even though you’re not three years old any more, then this is the show for you!”
Details: For tickets, see mansfieldpalace.co.uk
