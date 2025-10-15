Hollywood star hits Northampton stage in classic thriller

Mischa Barton rose to superstardom in The O.C., having appeared in films including The Sixth Sense (photo: Nicholas Dawkes)

Hollywood and TV star Mischa Barton will perform in Nottingham next year when she plays the ultimate femme fatale in Double Indemnity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in Los Angeles during the 1930s, amid the wreckage of the Great Depression, Double Indemnity follows Walter Huff, a sharp-eyed insurance salesman who has built his career spotting scams. But when he meets the dangerously seductive Phyllis Nirdlinger (Barton) to discuss her husband’s life insurance policy, he is drawn into a web of lust, greed and betrayal.

Most Popular

Together, they plot the perfect crime: murder the husband, cash in the policy, and vanish into the Californian sunset. But passion clouds judgment and guilt corrodes even the most perfect of plans. As their conspiracy unravels and mistrust festers, Walter and Phyllis find themselves battling not only the law, but each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James M Cain’s amoral masterpiece of murder, deceit and desire, which inspired Billy Wilder’s legendary 1944 film, is adapted for the stage by Tom Holloway and directed by Oscar Toeman, promising a sharp and atmospheric reimagining of one of the greatest crime stories ever written.

Mischa Barton is making her UK stage debut in her role – and said she is “absolutely thrilled”. She added: “This classic film noir favourite is a gripping tale of deceit, tension, and suspense and I cannot wait to step into the role of Phyllis and share her with audiences across the UK for the first time."

Mischa Barton is a versatile actress with a career spanning over two decades, working with such acclaimed directors and writers such as Richard Attenborough, Roland Joffé, M. Night Shyamalan, James Lapine and Naomi Wallace. Born in London, Barton quickly made her mark in the entertainment industry with her debut film role in Lawn Dogs (1997). From there, she continued to showcase her versatility in a variety of film and television projects, including the hit supernatural thriller The Sixth Sense (1999) and the critically acclaimed drama series Once and Again (2002-2003).

But it was her role as Marissa Cooper in the hit television series The O.C. (2003-2006) that truly launched Barton to superstardom. Her portrayal of the troubled yet loveable character resonated with audiences worldwide, cementing her place in pop culture and earning her widespread critical acclaim with critics praising her nuanced portrayal of a complex character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout her career, Barton has remained committed to using her status for good, lending her voice and support to a variety of charitable causes such as Save the Children. In recent years, she has focused on independent cinema.

Double Indemnity runs at the Theatre Royal from February 10 to 14. Call www.trch.co.uk or visit 0115 989 5555 to book.