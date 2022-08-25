Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be at Mansfield Palace Theatre on September 7 for an eagerly-awaited performance.

The South are an impressive nine-piece band featuring former members of The Beautiful South, including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Gaz also fronts the band with Alison and takes on vocal duties.

Mansfield Palace Theatre hosts a performance by The South soon (Photo by Scott Choucino)

You can expect them to bring back the full sound and arrangements of treasured songs such as A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don’t Marry Her plus many more,

For more on ticket availability for the gig, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk