Hits galore with top Take That tribute show at Mansfield Palace Theatre

See The Take That Experience in action at Mansfield Palace Theatre

​Palace Theatre Mansfield, February 23.

As Take That celebrate more than 30 years as the UK’s number one boy band, The Take That Experience mark over a decade together as their most popular and recognised tribute act.

With acclaimed vocal performances, stunning replica costumes and iconic dance routines, The Take That Experience recreate the magic of Take That live on stage with their Greatest Hits Tour.

This popular show features hit after hit from Take That’s career spanning three decades, from classic 90s hits through to their most recent triumphs.

Songs include Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days, Rule The World and many more.

This show is a must for any Take That fan as the boys don’t just give you a night you’ll Never Forget… they give you The Take That Experience!

Details: For more on ticket availability for the show, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk